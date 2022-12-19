Origin Bank Signs 22,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston’s Memorial City District

About 50 people work at Origin Bank's Houston office at 9805 Katy Freeway. (Image courtesy of CoStar Group)

HOUSTON — Origin Bank has signed a 22,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Houston’s Memorial City district. The bank will continue to occupy the entire second floor of The Murphy Building, which is located at 9805 Katy Freeway. Louis Rosenthal and John Burke of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad McDougall and Warren Alexander represented the landlord, MetroNational, on an internal basis.