Origin Construction to Build $75M Seniors Housing Community in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Miami-based Origin Construction will build America Walks, an active adult rental community in Port St. Lucie spanning 60 acres and more than 400 residences. The project is expected to cost $75 million to develop and deliver in the third quarter of 2023. Ohio-based America Walks is the developer for the gated community.

America Walks will feature both a residential and recreational component, including two four-story apartment buildings with 115 units, as well as 300 villas in 60 buildings surrounding four lakes with walking and biking trails. Each of the 60 buildings will include four to six villas, each with its own garage.

The recreational space will include a two-story clubhouse encompassing over 26,000 square feet with a restaurant, exercise facilities, sports bar and a salon. Community amenities will include a pool, spas, pickleball court, bocce, fire pits and an outdoor dining facility.