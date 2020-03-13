REBusinessOnline

Origin Investments Buys 120-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s West Loop for $65.8M

Monroe Aberdeen Place was developed in 2018.

CHICAGO — Origin Investments has purchased Monroe Aberdeen Place, a 120-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Loop. The transaction, made on behalf of Origin’s IncomePlus Fund, was valued at $65.8 million. Developed in 2018, the property features 25 three-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units. Floor plans average 1,118 square feet. Kiser Group represented Origin Investments in the off-market transaction. Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group, the property’s original developer, sold the asset, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.

