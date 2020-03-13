Origin Investments Buys 120-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s West Loop for $65.8M
CHICAGO — Origin Investments has purchased Monroe Aberdeen Place, a 120-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Loop. The transaction, made on behalf of Origin’s IncomePlus Fund, was valued at $65.8 million. Developed in 2018, the property features 25 three-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units. Floor plans average 1,118 square feet. Kiser Group represented Origin Investments in the off-market transaction. Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group, the property’s original developer, sold the asset, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.