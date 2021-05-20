REBusinessOnline

Origin Investments Buys $7.2M Preferred Equity Stake in Multifamily Project Near Fort Worth

Haven-at-Mansfield

In addition to Class A amenities, Haven at Mansfield also offers garages and storage spaces for rent.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Chicago-based Origin Investments has purchased a $7.2 million preferred equity stake from in Haven at Mansfield, a 257-unit multifamily project under construction on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth, from Guefen Development Partners. Slated for a May 2022 completion, Haven at Mansfield will offer units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and an indoor/outdoor social lounge.

 

