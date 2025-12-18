Origin Investments, Confluence Cos. to Develop 298-Unit Brickyard Apartments in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Origin Investments and Confluence Cos. have formed a joint venture to develop Brickyard Apartments in Castle Rock. The 298-unit multifamily community will be part of Confluence’s 31-acre master-planned development, The Brickyard.

Situated on 3 acres, Brickyard Apartments will feature 36 studio, 149 one-bedroom, 98 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom residences, with rents ranging from $1,600 to $3,150 per month. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool with a hot tub, lounge sauna and cold plunge, a fitness center, private social lounge and kitchen, outdoor terrace area, golf simulator, courtyards with green space, a dog spa and covered parking. Additionally, the property will feature a for-sale 38,300-square-foot commercial condominium.