Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Brickyard-Apts-Castle-Rock-CO
Located within The Brickyard in Castle Rock, Colo., Brickyard Apartments will feature 298 residences, a rooftop pool, fitness center, outdoor terrace areas, a dog spa and covered parking.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Origin Investments, Confluence Cos. to Develop 298-Unit Brickyard Apartments in Castle Rock, Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Origin Investments and Confluence Cos. have formed a joint venture to develop Brickyard Apartments in Castle Rock. The 298-unit multifamily community will be part of Confluence’s 31-acre master-planned development, The Brickyard.

Situated on 3 acres, Brickyard Apartments will feature 36 studio, 149 one-bedroom, 98 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom residences, with rents ranging from $1,600 to $3,150 per month. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool with a hot tub, lounge sauna and cold plunge, a fitness center, private social lounge and kitchen, outdoor terrace area, golf simulator, courtyards with green space, a dog spa and covered parking. Additionally, the property will feature a for-sale 38,300-square-foot commercial condominium.

You may also like

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey...

Step Up Housing Acquires Multifamily Community in San...

Quantum Capital Partners Secures $26M Construction Loan for...

CBRE Arranges $22.1M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $12.8M Sale-Leaseback of Retail...

BW Construction, Skender Break Ground on $105M Mixed-Use...

CEDARst Purchases 132-Unit Chicago Apartment Community for $34.6M

KeyBank Provides $157.2M in Financing for Texas Skilled...

Caldwell Communities to Develop 220-Unit Active Adult Project...