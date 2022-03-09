Origin Investments, Kaplan Residential Acquire Land in South Atlanta, Plan Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Located within Chosewood Park at 500 Sawtell Ave. SE, the project’s first phase will feature approximately 700 build-to-rent townhomes and multifamily units.

ATLANTA — Origin Investments and Kaplan Residential have acquired a 40-acre parcel in Atlanta, for $31.5 million. The property was purchased through Origin Investments’ $300 million Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund II. Pierce Owings and Matt Hawkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller for the land.

The joint venture plans to develop a master-planned, mixed-use project that will be the largest mixed-use project along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Southside Trail. Located within Chosewood Park at 500 Sawtell Ave. SE, the project’s first phase will feature approximately 700 build-to-rent townhomes and multifamily units.

Once completed, the project will have more than 2,000 multifamily residences, activated park space and up to 150,000 square feet of commercial space. Plans also include a variety of local restaurants with outdoor seating, coffee shops, a wellness center, dedicated areas for food trucks, pet amenities, coworking centers, office areas and entertainment space. The property will also have a resident-only club experience called Club Sawtell that will include fitness, wellness, coworking and lifestyle amenities.

Experiential retail consultants at Revel will spearhead the concept origination of the commercial and adaptive reuse component. Additionally, HGOR and The Beck Group will lead the architecture and construction for Club Sawtell. Lancaster Associates will handle civil engineering.