Origin Investments Launches Origin Exchange Investment Program Focused on 1031 Exchanges

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Origin Investments, a multifamily investment manager, is launching a new investment program named Origin Exchange. According to Origin, the program enables qualified 1031 exchange investors to realize significant tax advantages, as well as access institutional-quality multifamily properties and estate-planning efficiencies at a fraction of typical fee structures.

The Origin program establishes a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) to acquire and manage real estate consistent with the firm’s stringent investment criteria — multifamily properties in the path of growth geographically diversified in Origin’s target markets. Interests in the DST qualify for a 1031 exchange. Origin is in final negotiations and due diligence for its first DST acquisition and will offer positions starting at $250,000. The company has appointed Michael O’Shea, an experienced professional with 17 years of work in commercial real estate, to the newly created position of vice president of Origin Exchange.