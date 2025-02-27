Thursday, February 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The seller, Proffitt Dixon, delivered Queens WeHo in 2023.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Origin Investments Purchases Queens WeHo Apartments in Downtown Nashville for $79.4M

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Origin Investments has purchased Queens WeHo, a 221-unit apartment community located in downtown Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. The sales price was not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report the property traded for $79.4 million.

Queens WeHo represents the second acquisition of the Chicago-based buyer’s Origin Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment program that launched in June 2024. The seller, Proffitt Dixon, delivered Queens WeHo in 2023.

The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale and features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 559 to 1,120 square feet. The ground level features a 6,461-square-foot restaurant space fully occupied by Mercado by Butchertown.

Russ Oldham led the Walker & Dunlop brokerage team in the sale. Jamie Butler, Cliff Ayers, Jason McFadden, Brett McGuire and Michael Bowles, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Origin Investments.

You may also like

Third & Urban Buys 470,000 SF Industrial Flex...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $6.6M Sale of East...

LPC, Walton Street Capital Buy Distribution Center in...

CAPREIT Acquires 800-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida...

ECI Group Sells 378-Unit Apartment Community in Houma,...

Madison Capital Buys Four REI Co-op Distribution Centers...

Federal Realty Acquires 674,000 SF Retail Center in...

Northmarq Secures $64.6M in Acquisition Financing for Seven-Property...

Bolour Associates Sells Beachfront Retail Portfolio in Hermosa...