Origin Investments Purchases Queens WeHo Apartments in Downtown Nashville for $79.4M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Origin Investments has purchased Queens WeHo, a 221-unit apartment community located in downtown Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. The sales price was not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report the property traded for $79.4 million.

Queens WeHo represents the second acquisition of the Chicago-based buyer’s Origin Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment program that launched in June 2024. The seller, Proffitt Dixon, delivered Queens WeHo in 2023.

The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale and features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 559 to 1,120 square feet. The ground level features a 6,461-square-foot restaurant space fully occupied by Mercado by Butchertown.

Russ Oldham led the Walker & Dunlop brokerage team in the sale. Jamie Butler, Cliff Ayers, Jason McFadden, Brett McGuire and Michael Bowles, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Origin Investments.