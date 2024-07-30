Orion Acquires Net Lease Retail Portfolio Located in Florida, Texas, Illinois for $50M

MIAMI— Florida-based Orion Real Estate Group has acquired a net lease retail portfolio located in Florida, Texas and Illinois for $50 million. An undisclosed family office sold the portfolio, which totals 94,000 square feet across 12 properties.

Tenants at the portfolio — which include 11 single-tenant properties and two two-tenant properties — include banks, a fitness center, pharmacy, urgent care facility and a quick-service restaurant. The portfolio has 6.5 years of weighted average remaining lease term.

Alex Sharrin, Jeff Cicurel, Eric Osika and Noel O’Donnell of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.