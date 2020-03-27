REBusinessOnline

ORION Arranges $6.3M Sale of Brittany Square Retail Center in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Brittany-Square-Glendale-AZ

Brittany Square in Glendale, Ariz., features 49,004 square feet of retail space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ORION Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Brittany Square, a retail center located at the corner of 67th and Peoria avenues in Glendale. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $6.3 million, or $129 per square foot.

Situated on 5.2 acres, Brittany Square features 49,004 square feet of retail space and on-site parking. At the time of sale, the property was 69 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks Coffee, Chase Bank, Goodwill, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Circle K.

The undisclosed buyer purchased the property as a long-term leased investment and plans to occupy a portion of the property for its medical-related business.

Nick Miner of ORION represented the seller, while Tom Kolb of KW Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.

