ORION Arranges $6.3M Sale of Brittany Square Retail Center in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Brittany Square in Glendale, Ariz., features 49,004 square feet of retail space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ORION Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Brittany Square, a retail center located at the corner of 67th and Peoria avenues in Glendale. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $6.3 million, or $129 per square foot.

Situated on 5.2 acres, Brittany Square features 49,004 square feet of retail space and on-site parking. At the time of sale, the property was 69 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks Coffee, Chase Bank, Goodwill, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Circle K.

The undisclosed buyer purchased the property as a long-term leased investment and plans to occupy a portion of the property for its medical-related business.

Nick Miner of ORION represented the seller, while Tom Kolb of KW Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.