The development, which is known both as Dadeland Square and Greenery Mall, features 129,585 square feet of street-level retail space attached to an eight-story, 84,913-square-foot office building. (Photo courtesy of Solo Photography)
Orion Capital Partners Acquires Mixed-Use Property in Miami for $58M

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Dadeland Greenery LP, an entity sponsored by Orion Capital Partners, has purchased a mixed-use project located on an 8.4-acre site at 7700 N. Kendall Drive in Miami. The property, known as both Greenery Mall and Dadeland Square, features 129,585 square feet of street-level retail space attached to an eight-story, 84,913-square-foot office building. Major retail tenants include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Guitar Center, JoAnn Fabric, Mattress Firm, Starbucks, Don Pan, The UPS Store and Jamba Juice.

The buyer purchased the development from an entity doing business as Cofe ZM Dadeland LLC for $58 million, a price that is subject to an assumption of an existing $39 million mortgage. Orion Real Estate Group will manage the property and lease the retail space in cooperation with other brokers and tenant representatives. Fairchild Partners will continue to lease the office building.

Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela, Ike Ojala and Kim Flores of JLL’s Miami office represented the seller in the transaction. John Crotty and Michael Fay of Avison Young’s Miami office consulted with both parties.

