Orion Group Holdings Signs 63,519 SF Office Headquarters Lease at East River in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Orion Group Holdings has signed a 63,519-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters space in Houston. The locally based marine and onshore specialty construction services provider is taking three full floors at East River, a 150-acre mixed-use development by Midway in the city’s Historic Fifth Ward. Collin Grimes and Bill Boyer of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Amanda Nebel of Parkway, which launched a new company with Midway in May 2023, internally represented ownership.

