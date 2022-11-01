REBusinessOnline

Orion Investment Arranges $24M Sale of Montana on Butler Apartment Community in Phoenix

Montana on Butler in Phoenix features 150 apartments.

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Montana on Butler, a multifamily property located on Butler Drive in Phoenix. Artisan Prime, a joint venture between Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Artisan Capital and Newport Beach, Calif.-based Prime Capital Investments, acquired the asset for $24 million, or $160,000 per unit, in an off-market transaction.

Previously known as Cedar Ridge Apartments, the property features 150 apartments.

Linda Fritz-Salazar and Angelessa Ritchie of Orion represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

