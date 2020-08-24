Orion Investment Brokers $3.8M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Denny’s, Subway and Alta Dental are tenants at the 9,801-square-foot retail building at the intersection of West Peoria and North 43rd avenues in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Orion Investment Real Estate has arranged the sale of a retail building located at the intersection of West Peoria and North 43rd avenues in Glendale. An affiliate of DeRito Partners sold the property to a Santa Clara, Calif.-based buyer for $3.8 million, or $387.72 per square foot.

Originally constructed in 1987 as a single-tenant restaurant property, the 9,801-square-foot building is now a multi-tenant property. At the time of sale, the property was 89 percent occupied by Denny’s, Subway and Alta Dental. The asset is an outparcel to Glendale Towne Center, which Target anchors.

Ari Spiro and Sean Stutzman of Orion Investment represented the seller, while Joel Owens of Canton, Ga.-based All World Realty represented the buyer in the deal. The new owner has retained DeRito Partners for both leasing and property management