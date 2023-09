CHANDLER, ARIZ. — ORION Investment Real Estate has arranged the sale of a retail strip center at Alma School and Ray roads in Chandler.

Max Taylor & Co. LLC sold the asset to The Yerahmiel Rocky Rotshein Property Trust for $4.6 million, or $223 per square foot. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Nick Miner of ORION represented the seller, while Simon Asef of DMC Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.