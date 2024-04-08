Orion Investment Brokers $41M Sale of Urban 357 Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has arranged the sale of Urban 357 Apartments in Phoenix. The property traded for $41 million, or $114,846 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Located at 2912 E. Indian School Road, the 149,983-square-foot community features 357 apartments. The property offers 167 studios, 188 one-bedroom/one-bath units, one two-bedroom/two-bath unit and one three-bedroom/two-bath unit.

Linda Fritz-Salazar and Angelessa Ritchie of Orion Investment Real Estate handled the transaction.