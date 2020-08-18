REBusinessOnline

Orion Investment Negotiates Sale of Fully Occupied Retail Center in Phoenix’s Arcadia Neighborhood for $6.1M

Whining Pig, Crumbl Cookies, Club Pilates, H&R Block, Blind Tiger Tattoo, Team 44 Fitness, BoSa Donuts and Autumn Court are tenants at The Shops at 38th Street in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of The Shops at 38th Street, a shopping center located in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. Richard Oliver sold the asset to Alturas Shops at 38th LLC for $6.1 million, or $265 per square foot.

The approximately 23,018-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include the Whining Pig, Crumbl Cookies, Club Pilates, H&R Block, Blind Tiger Tattoo, Team 44 Fitness, BoSa Donuts and Autumn Court.

Nick Miner of Orion Investment Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.

