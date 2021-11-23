REBusinessOnline

ORION Investment Real Estate Arranges Sale of 62,000 SF Central Marketplace in Goodyear, Arizona

Central-Marketplace-Goodyear-AZ

Central Marketplace in Goodyear, Ariz., is anchored by 99 Cents Only.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — ORION Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Central Marketplace, a 62,000-square-foot retail center located at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Van Buren Street in Goodyear. A California-based seller sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $9.8 million in an all-cash transaction.

Ari Spiro, Sean Stutzman, Michael Achtman and Jennifer Eggert of ORION handled the transaction.

At the time of sale, the 62,000-square-foot property was 98 percent occupied and anchored by the busiest 99 Cents Only stores in Arizona, according to ORION.

