REBusinessOnline

Orion Investment Real Estate Brokers $1M Sale of Auto Repair Shop in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

8027-E-Main-St-Mesa-AZ

Faith Works Auto plans to open a new location at 8027 E. Main St. in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — Orion Investment Real Estate has arranged the sale of an auto repair shop property located at 8027 E. Main St. in Mesa. Faith Works Auto acquired the property for $1 million, or $194 per square foot. The buyer plans to expand its business to the new location, resulting in three locations in the East Valley.

Nick Miner of Orion represented the buyer, while Aleta Ruark of Russ Lyons Realty represented the seller, Billy G Revocable Trust, in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  