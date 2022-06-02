Orion Investment Real Estate Brokers $1M Sale of Auto Repair Shop in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Faith Works Auto plans to open a new location at 8027 E. Main St. in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — Orion Investment Real Estate has arranged the sale of an auto repair shop property located at 8027 E. Main St. in Mesa. Faith Works Auto acquired the property for $1 million, or $194 per square foot. The buyer plans to expand its business to the new location, resulting in three locations in the East Valley.

Nick Miner of Orion represented the buyer, while Aleta Ruark of Russ Lyons Realty represented the seller, Billy G Revocable Trust, in the deal.