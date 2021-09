Orion Investment Real Estate Negotiates $2.4M Land Sale for Multifamily Development in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of an infill land parcel located on Central Avenue in Midtown Phoenix. The buyer, an undisclosed developer, is assembling the adjoining parcels to develop a 144-unit multifamily property.

The development site sold for $2.4 million, or $80.58 per square foot. Nick Miner of Orion represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.