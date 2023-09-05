Orion Investment Real Estate Negotiates $87.8M Sale of Aerie Happy Valley Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Aerie Happy Valley, an apartment community located at 1717 W. Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

The asset, formerly known as FirstStreet Happy Valley, sold for $87.8 million, or $439.25 per square foot. The names of seller and buyer were not released.

Aerie Happy Valley features 214 apartments in a mix of 55 one-bedroom/one-bath, 101 two-bedroom/two-bath and 58 three-bedroom/two-bath units.

Linda Fritz-Salazar and Angelessa Ritchie of Orion Investment Real Estate handled the transactions.