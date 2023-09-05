Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Orion Investment Real Estate Negotiates $87.8M Sale of Aerie Happy Valley Apartments in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Orion Investment Real Estate has brokered the sale of Aerie Happy Valley, an apartment community located at 1717 W. Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

The asset, formerly known as FirstStreet Happy Valley, sold for $87.8 million, or $439.25 per square foot. The names of seller and buyer were not released.

Aerie Happy Valley features 214 apartments in a mix of 55 one-bedroom/one-bath, 101 two-bedroom/two-bath and 58 three-bedroom/two-bath units.

Linda Fritz-Salazar and Angelessa Ritchie of Orion Investment Real Estate handled the transactions.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $11M Refinancing for Four-Building Cumberland Industrial...

TMG Brokers Sale of 156-Room Hotel Portfolio in...

View Living Sells Multifamily Property in Westchester County,...

MEB, Raintree Investment Open Willow 38 Townhomes in...

SCOPE Brokers $13.3M Sale of Student Housing Community...

OR&L Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 456-Unit Elm Apartments in...

EPC, Belay Sell 361-Unit Captiva Club Apartment Community...

KeyBank Funds $32.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...