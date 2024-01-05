Friday, January 5, 2024
Fielders-Creek-Englewood-CO
Fielders Creek in Englewood, Colo., features 217 apartments, a game room, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, grilling and picnic areas, playground and dog park. (Photo credit: Pineapple Labs – C2 Media)
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Orion Real Estate Partners Buys 217-Unit Fielders Creek Apartment Complex in Englewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Orion Real Estate Partners has acquired Fielders Creek, a multifamily community located at 3205 W. Floyd Ave. in Englewood, a suburb south of Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 7.3 acres, the 170,713-square-foot community features nine two- and three-story buildings offering 217 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 787 square feet. Community amenities include a game room, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, grilling and picnic areas, 272 parking spaces, a playground and dog park.

Built in 1983, Fielders Creek has undergone multiple renovation programs and leaves the new owner the opportunity to invest in interior refreshments.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

