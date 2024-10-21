Orion Real Estate Refinances 253-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Orion Real Estate Partners has refinanced The Timbers, a 253-bed student housing property located near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. The loan amount was not disclosed. The Timbers houses 155 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Select apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Shared amenities include a pool, clubhouse with an arcade, pet park, full basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue station. Dan Kearns, Patricia Heminger, Rebecca Brielmaier and Katia Novi of JLL originated the debt.