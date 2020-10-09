ORIX Provides $19.9M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Multifamily Asset

Fenno House in Quincy totals 152 units. The property was built in 1973.

QUINCY, MASS. — ORIX Real Estate Capital has provided a $19.9 million FHA-insured loan for the refinancing of Fenno House, a 152-unit affordable housing community located in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy. The property was built in 1973. Hampden Park Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Wollaston Lutheran Housing Corp., which will use a portion of the funds to rehabilitate and preserve the affordability of the property. Curtis Construction Co. is the general contractor for the renovation project.