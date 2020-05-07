REBusinessOnline

Orix USA Provides $15.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — Orix USA Corp. has provided a $15.5 million construction loan for a 1,115-unit self-storage facility in Perth Amboy, a southern suburb of New York City. Orix provided the nonrecourse loan to a partnership between Woodbridge Self-Storage and 112 New Brunswick Properties Urban Renewal LLC. The loan covers costs of the land acquisition and construction of the facility, which will total 130,000 net rentable square feet.. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage will operate the facility. David Merkin and Barry Dollman of Eastern Union arranged the loan.

