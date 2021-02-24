O,R&L Arranges Sale of 24,272 SF Medical Office Building in East Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Healthcare, Northeast

EAST HAVEN, CONN. — Connecticut-based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has arranged the sale of a 24,272-square-foot medical office building in East Haven, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller and the buyer in the $2.5 million transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies.