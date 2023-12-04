O,R&L Commercial Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has arranged the $7 million sale of York Square Broadway, a 30,262-square-foot mixed-use property in New Haven. The property consists of two buildings that were originally constructed in the early 1900s and house four one-bedroom apartments, 7,300 square feet of recently vacated office space and retail space. Tenants at the property include Campus Customs, which provides Yale-themed apparel and gifts, Mediterranean restaurant Broadway Kitchen, Blue Jay Cleaners and cosmetics chain Blue Mercury. Frank Hird of O,R,&L represented the seller and procured Yale University as the buyer.