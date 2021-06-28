O,R&L Commercial Brokers Sale of 62,722 SF Retail Center in West Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — O,R&L Commercial LLC has brokered the sale of Savin Rock Plaza, a 62,722-square-foot retail center in West Haven, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The sales price was $3 million. Phil Marshall of O,R&L represented the buyer, DeLaurentis Management Corp., which plans to implement a capital improvement program, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.