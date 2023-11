CHESHIRE, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has negotiated the $1.6 million sale of a 25,320-square-foot industrial building in Cheshire, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The building is situated on a 2.3-acre site at 1187 Highland Ave. and was 88 percent leased at the time of sale. Richard Lee and Will Braun of O,R&L Commercial represented both the seller, Marshall Enterprises, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Dattco Inc.