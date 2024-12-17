O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $12M Sale of Two Recycling Facilities in Hartford, Connecticut

HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has negotiated the $12 million sale of two facilities in Hartford that are operated by the Materials Innovation & Recycling Authority (MIRA). The facility at 211 Murphy Road is a 92,616-square-foot industrial building that includes a weigh station and access rights to a railspur and was also the former home of The Trash Museum. The adjacent property at 171 Murphy Road is a one-story, 19,200-square-foot industrial building. Luke Massirio and Thom Wilks of O,R&L brokered the deal on behalf of MIRA. The buyers were not disclosed.