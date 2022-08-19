O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $18.9M Sale of Retail Center in Branford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

BRANFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has negotiated the $18.9 million sale of Shoreline Plaza, a 77,037-square-foot retail center in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Branford. Tenants include Coastal Wine & Spirits, Staples, Shoreline Prime Meats & Deli and InShape Fitness. Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, A&A Properties, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Executive Two Hundred LLC.