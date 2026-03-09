O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Plainville, Connecticut

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of a 36,000-square-foot industrial building in Plainville, located southwest of Hartford. The building at 7 Johnson Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants: M&S Building Systems and World Fulfillment. Jay Morris of O,R&L represented the seller in the transaction, and David Murdock of Sentry Commercial represented the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.