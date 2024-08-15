O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Branford, Connecticut

BRANFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm O,R&L Commercial has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of Lockworks Square, a 35,600-square-foot shopping center in Branford, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The four-building center is located in the downtown area and is home to tenants such as SaltBrick Prime, Lockworks Tavern, Cheri’s Bakery, Digestive Disease Associates, Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Centers and Branford Tech Team. Will Braun of O,R&L represented the seller and buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.