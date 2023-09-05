Tuesday, September 5, 2023
4-Fairfield-Blvd.-Wallingford-Connecticut
NEC Advisors, which recently purchased the building at 4 Fairfield Blvd. in Wallingford, Connecticut, plans to implement a value-add program.
OR&L Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Wallingford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WALLINGFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm OR&L Commercial has negotiated the $3.3 million sale of a 45,320-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, located just north of New Haven. The building, which sits on 3.6 acres and features four loading docks, was roughly 45 percent leased at the time of sale to a single tenant. Frank Hird of OR&L represented the seller, Founders Associates LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, NEC Advisors. Hird is also representing the new ownership in leasing the available space.

