Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Signs 144,312 SF Office Lease Renewal in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has signed a 15-year, 144,312-square-foot office lease renewal in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm will continue to occupy six floors at 51W52, a 38-story, 900,000-square-foot building. Howard Fiddle, Scott Gottlieb, Andrew Sussman, Evan Haskell, Evan Fiddle and Caroline Merck of CBRE represented the landlord, Harbor Group International, in the lease negotiations. Mary Ann Tighe, Craig Reicher, Ramneek Rikhy and Elliot Bok, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.

