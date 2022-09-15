Orsett Properties Sells 149,321 SF The Reserve at San Tan Office Property in Arizona for $53.1M

Located at Gilbert, Ariz., The Reserve at San Tan features 149,321 square feet of office space. (Photo credit: Kelly Thomas)

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Orsett Properties has completed the sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a trophy-quality office property in Gilbert. West Valley Properties acquired the asset for $53.1 million.

Built in 2020 on 12.8 acres, The Reserve at San Tan features 149,321 square of office space spread across two three-story multi-tenant office buildings connected by a common area tenant amenity lounge. The building offers high-end spec suites with open ceilings, creative office finishes and abundant covered surface parking. Additional features include monument signage, building signage, tenant lounges, PRESS coffee on-site and conference facilities.

CJ Osbrink, Scott Scharlach and Kevin Shannon of Newmark handled the transaction. Mike Garlick, also of Newmark, assisted in the sale and was retained by the buyer to lead leasing efforts at the property.