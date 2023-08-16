Orthofeet Inc. Signs 71,870 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Norwood, New Jersey

NORWOOD, N.J. — Orthofeet Inc., a provider of inserts and other custom footwear products, has signed a 71,870-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Norwood. Orthofeet has been a tenant at the building at 335 Chestnut St., which spans 111,300 square feet and was constructed in 1969, since 2019. Stephen Jennings represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Daniel Whitehead of Resource Realty represented Orthofeet.