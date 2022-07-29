REBusinessOnline

Osborne Group Brokers $29M Sale of CarMax-Occupied Retail Property in Carmel, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The two-building property spans 55,536 square feet.

CARMEL, IND. — Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has brokered the $29 million sale of a retail property occupied by CarMax Auto Superstore in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The two-building property spans 55,536 square feet and features a main showroom, customer receiving bay, service shop and auto cleaning area. Robb Osborne and Kannon Kuhn of Osborne Group, along with Alex Davenport of Colliers, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as MAX 22 LLC. Osborne’s team procured the buyer, Realty Income Corp. Used car dealer CarMax operates more than 220 locations across the United States.

