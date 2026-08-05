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Osmo-Elizabeth-New-Jersey
The design of Osmo's new headquarters facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, balances the site’s existing industrial concrete structure with organic materials, tactile fabrics, natural wood, and abundant daylight, according to the design team.
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Osmo Opens 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Osmo, which uses machine learning to digitize scent and promote olfactory science, has opened a 60,000-square-foot headquarters facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Designed by KSS Architects, the facility includes office, lab and manufacturing space, as well as a breakout room, café and shared spaces to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. A partnership between Bridge Industrial and Elberon Development Group owns the building, the address of which was not disclosed.

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