Osmo Opens 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Osmo, which uses machine learning to digitize scent and promote olfactory science, has opened a 60,000-square-foot headquarters facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Designed by KSS Architects, the facility includes office, lab and manufacturing space, as well as a breakout room, café and shared spaces to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. A partnership between Bridge Industrial and Elberon Development Group owns the building, the address of which was not disclosed.