Ostler Holding Sells Family Dollar-Occupied Retail Property in Helper, Utah

Family Dollar occupies the 8,320-square-foot retail property located at 610 US-6 in Helper, Utah.

HELPER, UTAH — Ostler Holding Limited Company of Utah LLC has completed the disposition of a retail building located at 610 US-6 in Helper. An in-state limited liability company acquired the asset for $1.3 million.

Built in 2019 on 1.4 acres, the property features 8,320 square feet of retail space. Family Dollar occupies the building on a double net lease with 8.5 years remaining on the term.

Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.