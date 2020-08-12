REBusinessOnline

Ostler Holding Sells Family Dollar-Occupied Retail Property in Helper, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Utah, Western

610-US-6-Helper-UT

Family Dollar occupies the 8,320-square-foot retail property located at 610 US-6 in Helper, Utah.

HELPER, UTAH — Ostler Holding Limited Company of Utah LLC has completed the disposition of a retail building located at 610 US-6 in Helper. An in-state limited liability company acquired the asset for $1.3 million.

Built in 2019 on 1.4 acres, the property features 8,320 square feet of retail space. Family Dollar occupies the building on a double net lease with 8.5 years remaining on the term.

Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  