Ostling Group Divests of Riverside Industrial Park in Portland, Oregon for $22.3M

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ostling Group has completed the $22.3 million sale of Riverside Industrial Park, a two-building industrial park in Portland. Brett Hartzell, Charles Safely and Chris Reeves of CBRE National Partners, along with Eleanor Aschoff of CBRE, represented the seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 13422-13444 and 13609-13625 N.E. Jarrett St., the two buildings offer a total of 129,142 square feet. The buildings feature 20-foot to 24-foot clear heights, truck access, 28 dock-high doors and 16 grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the asset was 29 percent occupied by eight tenants in logistics, constriction supply, retail and manufacturing/fabrication industries.