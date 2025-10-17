Friday, October 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Riverside-Industrial-Park-Portland-OR.jpg
Located at 13422-13444 and 13609-13625 N.E. Jarret St. in Portland, Ore., Riverside Industrial Park features 129,142 square feet of industrial space across two buildings. (Photo credit: J. Mark Griffith Photography)
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonWestern

Ostling Group Divests of Riverside Industrial Park in Portland, Oregon for $22.3M

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ostling Group has completed the $22.3 million sale of Riverside Industrial Park, a two-building industrial park in Portland. Brett Hartzell, Charles Safely and Chris Reeves of CBRE National Partners, along with Eleanor Aschoff of CBRE, represented the seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 13422-13444 and 13609-13625 N.E. Jarrett St., the two buildings offer a total of 129,142 square feet. The buildings feature 20-foot to 24-foot clear heights, truck access, 28 dock-high doors and 16 grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the asset was 29 percent occupied by eight tenants in logistics, constriction supply, retail and manufacturing/fabrication industries.

You may also like

Westcore Buys 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort...

Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

Newmark Arranges $70M Sale, Financing of 300-Unit Multifamily...

TSCG Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Buccaneer Square Shopping...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 95,032 SF Shopping Center...

Investors Capital Group Sells 168-Unit Fruitland Meadow Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Inspira Arrowhead Seniors...

Newmark Mountain West Arranges Sale of 212,685 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13M Sale of Scottsdale...