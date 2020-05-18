REBusinessOnline

Out of the Box Ventures Reopens Indiana’s Haute City Center

Posted on by in Indiana, Midwest, Retail

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Out of the Box Ventures LLC has reopened its Haute City Center in Terre Haute within western Indiana. The following stores opened on Friday, May 15: Amazing Comfort, Buckle, Cellular Concepts, Dakota Watch, Encore-Shoe Dept, Finish Line, Francescas, Frontier, Glik’s, Hibbett Sports, Journey’s, LA Nails, Maxx E-Cig, Pizza diRoma, Second Cup Café, Seno Formal Wear, Shewey’s Paint Your Own Pottery, TGI Friday’s, TradeHome Shoes and Verizon Wireless. The 676,322-square-foot mall has reduced hours and limited entrances. The children’s play area, photo booths and massage chairs will remain closed. In the state of Indiana, the governor has allowed retail space to open at 50 percent capacity.

