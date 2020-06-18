Outdoor Dining, In-Store Retail to Reopen in New York City on Monday, June 22

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Outdoor dining services and in-store retail businesses in New York City are poised to reopen on Monday, June 22, according to a statement issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, June 17. The region will be the last in the state to enter Phase II of the governor’s reopening plan, which also includes the resumption of office-based jobs and real estate construction and services, as well as operations of barbershops and salons. Businesses including agriculture, curbside and in-store pickup retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade resumed operations in New York City under strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines on June 8. As of June 1, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 386,000 cases of the COVID-19 in the state of New York and more than 30,700 deaths.