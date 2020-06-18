REBusinessOnline

Outdoor Dining, In-Store Retail to Reopen in New York City on Monday, June 22

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Outdoor dining services and in-store retail businesses in New York City are poised to reopen on Monday, June 22, according to a statement issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, June 17. The region will be the last in the state to enter Phase II of the governor’s reopening plan, which also includes the resumption of office-based jobs and real estate construction and services, as well as operations of barbershops and salons. Businesses including agriculture, curbside and in-store pickup retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade resumed operations in New York City under strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines on June 8. As of June 1, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 386,000 cases of the COVID-19 in the state of New York and more than 30,700 deaths.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  