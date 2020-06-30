REBusinessOnline

Outdoor, Indoor Entertainment Businesses Reopen in West New York, State Rolls Back Broader Reopenings

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. — Some outdoor and indoor entertainment businesses, including aquariums, zoos and professional sports venues without fans, have reopened in the West New York region, according to a statement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Tuesday, June 30. New York has gradually reopened businesses on a region-by-region basis according to a multi-phased reopening plan, but Cuomo has decided to remove shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters from the phase after observing recent spikes in virus cases in other states.

Other businesses cleared to reopen as part of Phase IV of the plan include higher education, film and movie production and botanical gardens. As of June 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 394,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state of New York and more than 31,700 deaths.

