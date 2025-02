BEAR, DEL. — Outrigger Industrial, which is a joint venture between four private real estate investors and firms Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Monarch Alternative Capital, has acquired a 125,000-square-foot property in Bear, located south of Wilmington. The property comprises two buildings totaling 40,000 and 85,000 square feet on an 8-acre site that were fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.