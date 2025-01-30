Outrigger Industrial Completes First Building at 99 Central Logistics Center in Tulare, California

TULARE, CALIF. — Outrigger Industrial has completed Phase I of 99 Central Logistics Center in Tulare with the construction of a 544,077-square-foot building at 199 E. Paige Ave. At full build-out, the 160-acre business park will feature four buildings offering a total of 2.4 million square feet. The Phase I building includes a clear height of 36 feet, 56-foot by 50-foot column spacing, speculative offices and trailer parking. Additionally, the facility can accommodate a 550,000-square-foot expansion. 99 Central Logistics Center is Outrigger Industrial’s first development in California’s Central Valley region, which provides easy access to major highways, ports and airports.