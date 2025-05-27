Outrigger Industrial, Metlife Investment to Develop Kennedy Logistics Center in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Outrigger Industrial, in partnership with Metlife Investment, has unveiled plans to redevelop a property at 727 Kennedy St. in Oakland into Kennedy Logistics Center. Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2025 with a completion date of second-quarter 2026. The initial phase of construction involves the reduction of the existing building footprint by 57,000 square feet to allow for loading dock reconfiguration — 30 new dock-high positions along with a 130-foot truck court.

The 177,000-square-foot upgraded building will include numerous structural re-enforcements and visual enhancements, including new structural columns, a clear height of 32 feet, updating existing building systems to meet current codes compliance and creating a dedicated office space. The building is located immediately adjacent to the Interstate 880 between Port of Oakland and OAK Airport.