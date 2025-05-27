Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kennedy-Logistics-Center-Oakland-CA.jpg
Kennedy Logistics Center in Oakland, Calif., will offer a 177,000-square-foot facility with 30 dock-high positions and a clear height of 32 feet.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Outrigger Industrial, Metlife Investment to Develop Kennedy Logistics Center in Oakland, California

by Amy Works

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Outrigger Industrial, in partnership with Metlife Investment, has unveiled plans to redevelop a property at 727 Kennedy St. in Oakland into Kennedy Logistics Center. Construction is slated to begin in third-quarter 2025 with a completion date of second-quarter 2026. The initial phase of construction involves the reduction of the existing building footprint by 57,000 square feet to allow for loading dock reconfiguration — 30 new dock-high positions along with a 130-foot truck court.

The 177,000-square-foot upgraded building will include numerous structural re-enforcements and visual enhancements, including new structural columns, a clear height of 32 feet, updating existing building systems to meet current codes compliance and creating a dedicated office space. The building is located immediately adjacent to the Interstate 880 between Port of Oakland and OAK Airport.

You may also like

MSI Computers Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Industrial Property...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.9M Sale of Apartment...

BH Properties Buys 110,669 SF Office, R&D Building...

Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers Sale of Two-Property Liquor...

Wolverine Worldwide Unveils Renovated Office Headquarters in West...

Skender Breaks Ground on $19M Ardalan Plaza Building...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 102,284 SF Manufacturing Facility...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Arranges Sale of 48,005 SF...