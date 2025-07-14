Monday, July 14, 2025
Outrigger secured financing for Generation Park Distribution Center in Houston in conjunction with a $39.5 million loan for Falcon II Distribution Center, a 496,195-square-foot industrial development in Atlanta.
Outrigger Industrial Receives $96.9M in Financing for Houston Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — National investment firm Outrigger Industrial has received $96.9 million in financing for Generation Park Distribution Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial property in northeast Houston. According to a property flyer from CBRE, Generation Park Distribution Center comprises an approximately 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock facility and a 255,871-square-foot, rear-load warehouse on an 87.5-acre site. Building features include 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and excess trailer parking. Barings provided the debt, which Outrigger secured on behalf of Centris Industrial, the private REIT that Outrigger sponsors and manages.

