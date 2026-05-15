Outrigger Industrial Sells 1 MSF Building at Generation Park in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Outrigger Industrial has sold a 1 million-square-foot building within Generation Park, a 4,000-acre master-planned development in northeast Houston. The building sits on a 72-acre site at 12515 Lockwood Road and features 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and “abundant” car and trailer parking. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Additionally, Outrigger has entered into a lease with Representative Materials Co. for the entirety of its other, 255,871-square-foot building within Generation Park. Jarret Venghaus, Jeff Venghaus and David Holland represented Outrigger in both transactions. JLL also represented both the buyer in the sale and the tenant in the lease negotiations.