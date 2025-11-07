Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between Outrigger Industrial and Boston-based Longpoint Partners has sold a 304,576-square-foot industrial building in McKinney, located north of Dallas. The building at 400 Harry McKillop Blvd., which is known as M-75 Commerce Center, was completed in 2024 and was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, a cross-dock configuration and climate-controlled space. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.